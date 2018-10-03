Listen Live Sports

Ohio hiker’s body found in Great Smoky Mountains park

October 3, 2018 4:38 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The body of an Ohio woman has been found a week after she went missing while hiking with her daughter in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

News outlets cite a park release saying Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was found Tuesday near the Appalachian Trail on the North Carolina-Tennessee border, not far from the Clingmans Dome parking area.

The cause of death was unclear.

The 53-year-old woman had last been seen Sept. 25, when she and her daughter became separated during a hike.

More than 100 trained searchers had combed 500 miles (800 kilometers) looking for the mother of three.

Clements was an accounting technician for Cincinnati’s Metropolitan Sewer District.

