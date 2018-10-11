Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Oklahoma murderer is denied appeal in razor attack on lawyer

October 11, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man serving three life prison terms in the murders of two girls and his fiancee has lost an appeal of his conviction on a separate assault charge.

Kevin Sweat attacked his attorney, Peter Astor, with a razor blade in 2014 as he arrived at court to be sentenced for killing 11-year-old Skyla Whitaker, 13-year-old Taylor Paschal-Placker and 23-year-old Ashley Taylor.

Sweat pleaded guilty to the murders in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied Sweat’s appeal in the attack on Astor.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Sweat had argued there was insufficient evidence and that the judge should have recused.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general said it isn’t clear how Sweat obtained the razor blade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown