On video: Girl nearly hit by SUV passing stopped school bus

October 18, 2018 1:46 pm
 
PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 7-year-old New York girl was nearly struck by an SUV that passed a stopped school bus on an upstate road’s right shoulder in a close call captured on video.

Joe Carista tells WNYT-TV in Albany that he was standing by the side of Route 7 on Tuesday afternoon waiting for his daughter to get dropped off at his auto sales business in Pittstown.

A surveillance camera outside his business and aimed at the road shows the bus pulling up and the door opening to let the girl out. Just as she steps out and heads toward her father, a Jeep Liberty zips between her and her father, narrowly missing the girl.

The SUV driver kept going.

State police checked the area for the SUV but couldn’t find it. Troopers say the vehicle may have Canadian or out-of-state license plates.

