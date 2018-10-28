Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Tropical Storm Oscar strengthens but still no threat to land

October 28, 2018 11:44 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar continues to swirl over the Atlantic Ocean, but it does not pose any threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that Oscar was centered about 815 miles (1,310 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

Forecasters expect Oscar to become a hurricane later Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic. According to a forecast discussion, Oscar is moving over “sufficiently warm water” that would help make it stronger.

Oscar is the 15th named storm of the six-month Atlantic hurricane season that ends Nov. 30.

