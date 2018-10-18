Out of harm’s way: Kids play kickball to escape violence

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple is providing a safe haven for at-risk kids in two crime-ridden suburbs of Miami: group kickball games.

For more than a decade, Samantha and Leon Mitchell have picked up kids from their homes and brought them to an overgrown field where they can take a break from the violence in their neighborhoods in Florida City and Homestead.

Parents in these communities say they’re hesitant to allow their children to play outside.

The 2018 National Council for Home Safety and Security report ranks Florida City as the fourth-most-dangerous community in the United States. Homestead is ranked 41st.

Advertisement

The program is named KICKS, or Keeping Inner City Kids Safe. The organizers also monitor the kids’ progress in school, organize trips, and host game nights at their home.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.