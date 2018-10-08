Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pickup truck lands on top of car in Arizona, no one hurt

October 8, 2018 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck landed on top of a car after the truck was hit by another vehicle and went flying through the air. The car was crushed but no one was hurt.

Firefighters in the small city of Prescott north of Phoenix say it was amazing that the two people in the car and the woman driving the pickup were not hurt after the crash Sunday night.

Prescott Fire Department spokesman E. Conrad Jackson said Monday that the pickup truck driver was hit by another pickup truck that came alongside her vehicle.

The impact sent the pickup that was hit soaring and it landed on the car.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jackson says the driver who caused the crash fled.

The occupants of the vehicles in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education