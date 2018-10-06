Listen Live Sports

Police: 1 man set on fire, another man arrested and charged

October 6, 2018 10:37 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a man was deliberately set on fire at a Tampa-area homeless encampment, and another man was arrested.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the two were arguing early Saturday, not long after midnight, when one picked up a gasoline can and doused the other with fuel. A witness told investigators that moments later he saw 60-year-old James Heffernan engulfed in flames. The witness, 64-year-old David Mahoney, said he managed to put out the flames. Sheriff’s officials said Mahoney was burned in the process.

Officials said Heffernan was burned over 75 percent of his body and was hospitalized in critical condition

Investigators arrested 44-year-old Harold Rosenbaum Jr. on one count of attempted murder.

It was not immediately clear whether Rosenbaum had an attorney.

