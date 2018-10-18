Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 10-year-old girl shoots 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee

October 18, 2018 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a house in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the home on the city’s north side. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers