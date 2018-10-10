Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 2 bodies burned beyond recognition found in car

October 10, 2018 3:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police say officers found two badly burned bodies after responding to a call about a car on fire near Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports East Cleveland police received a call Wednesday morning about the car parked in a vacant lot.

East Cleveland Police Cmdr. Scott Gardner says firefighters extinguished the blaze and the bodies were burned beyond recognition. He says the deaths are being investigated as homicides, although it’s unclear at this point whether they were killed before the fire was set.

Gardner says the newer model vehicle had New York plates and was rented Sept. 30 by a man who lives in another Cleveland suburb. Authorities haven’t been able to reach him.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown