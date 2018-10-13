Listen Live Sports

Police: Florida man hid heroin in 5-year-old’s shirt

October 13, 2018 3:35 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man hid packets of heroin and other drugs inside his 5-year-old’s shirt while police were executing a search warrant.

West Palm Beach Police say they entered Frederick James’ apartment on Friday. They say James grabbed the child and carried him against his chest as a shield.

The Palm Beach Post reports James released the child without incident but police later found heroin and fentanyl packets hidden on the boy. The child was decontaminated in a neighbor’s apartment. Two other children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Heroin, fentanyl and marijuana were all found inside the home. James faces several charges including child endangerment and drug sales. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

