The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: Kentucky officer shot was mistaken for prowler

October 10, 2018 3:44 pm
 
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a police officer was shot by a homeowner who may have mistaken the officer for a prowler.

The Owensboro officer, 23-year-old Zachary Morris, was in good condition after surgery on Wednesday.

Trooper Corey King with state police says the officer was going to the area on a report of a suspicious person in the alley. King says the bullet hit the edge of the officer’s protective vest, and fragments struck his abdomen.

It was still dark Wednesday morning when the officer arrived and pursued a suspect. King says the officer backtracked to see if the suspect was hiding and was near the homeowner’s property when he was shot. The suspect fled the area.

State police have questioned and released the homeowner. No charges have been filed.

