Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man pointed gun at girlfriend over late baby shower

October 23, 2018 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas man has been arrested after police say he pointed a loaded gun at his pregnant girlfriend when her baby shower at their home went longer than planned.

Bell County Jail records show 42-year-old Raymond Allen Strange of Harker Heights was jailed Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online records listed no attorney for Strange, whose bond was $100,000.

Police in Harker Heights, 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Austin, responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman. Police say Strange was upset that the shower was supposed to end at 7 p.m. Sunday but was still going on when he arrived at 7:30 p.m.

Police say the girlfriend apologized to Strange before he told everyone to leave and pointed a gun at her face.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore