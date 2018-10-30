Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man tried to hide baby over stolen gun

October 30, 2018 8:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man driving with his infant daughter on his lap hid the child from officers, who found the 3-month-old lying on a stolen gun.

News outlets report 24-year-old Detavis Madison was arrested on charges including theft. Snellville police say officers conducted a traffic stop and Madison hid the girl before saying he was alone. Police say officers then searched the car and found the baby on the driver’s floorboard lying atop a stolen gun.

Police say officers also found marijuana and hundreds of ecstasy pills shaped as Lego characters. Snellville police Lt. John Tainter says it was “obviously a dangerous situation for that baby on many fronts.”

Police say the baby was given to her mother. It’s unclear if Madison has a lawyer.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president