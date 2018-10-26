Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police officer, bystanders rescue 2 women from burning SUV

October 26, 2018 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A police officer and good Samaritans helped rescue two women from a burning SUV on a New Jersey highway.

North Brunswick Police Officer Anthony Torres spotted smoke coming from the vehicle after it slammed into a tree on Wednesday.

Video from his body camera shows bystanders trying to help the women. The driver appeared disoriented. Torres ran back to his patrol car for a knife, which he used to cut the driver’s seat belt. With the help of the bystanders, he bent the door frame.

The passenger climbed through the window and the officer and others pulled the driver to safety as the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War