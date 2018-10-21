Listen Live Sports

Police pursuit in Kentucky ends in crash that kills 2

October 21, 2018 3:34 pm
 
RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say two teenagers have been killed when a pursuit ended with a suspect’s vehicle striking a car.

State Police spokesman Trooper Scott Sharp says in a news release several police departments were pursuing the pickup on Saturday night when it struck the car at a U.S. 31 intersection south of Radcliff.

The statement says the car’s driver, 18-year-old Jacob Barber of Elizabethtown, and a 17-year-old passenger were killed.

Sharp says the pickup’s driver, 36-year-old Shawn Welsh of Fairmont, West Virginia, was treated at a hospital before being released into custody of the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t immediately clear if he faced charges. The sheriff’s office was closed Sunday.

His passenger, 36-year-old Laura Neville of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged by state police with possession of methamphetamine and on a fugitive warrant.

