Police video captures Oklahoma suspect stealing patrol car

October 23, 2018 1:47 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma have released video of a handcuffed woman driving off in a patrol car.

Authorities say 37-year-old Angie Frost was taken into custody March 30 on suspicion of driving a stolen car. An officer handcuffed Frost and placed her in the front seat of his patrol car while he searched the vehicle she had been driving.

Body camera video shows officers standing next to the patrol car when one notices Frost is in the driver’s seat. “What is she doing?” the officer says.

Another replies: “She’s trying to steal your car.”

Dashcam video shows Frost driving away. Authorities say Frost eventually pulled over. Video shows her being taken back into custody.

Records indicate she’s serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in May to larceny and other charges.

