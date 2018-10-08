Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
6 small tornadoes confirmed, 4 in Oklahoma and 2 in Texas

October 8, 2018 11:33 am
 
FAIRFAX, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports that six small tornadoes from a single storm system hit Texas and Oklahoma overnight, including one that forced the closure of a state highway in northeastern Oklahoma for more than six hours.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says minor injuries and downed power lines were reported Sunday night after a tornado struck the town of Fairfax, leading to the closing of Highway 18 until early Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows large tree branches, sheets of metal and other debris strewn in the town of about 1,300 people, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

The weather service also reported small tornadoes in southern and southwestern Oklahoma and two in the Texas Panhandle, but said damage ratings were not likely before Tuesday.

