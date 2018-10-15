Listen Live Sports

Principal who asked student to remove Trump jersey replaced

October 15, 2018 7:43 am
 
ANGIER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school district has replaced a high school principal for asking a student to remove a jersey with “Trump” on the back.

News outlets report the Harnett County School District announced a new Harnett Central High School principal in a Friday release that said students had the right to wear “clothing expressing political messages.”

Parent Mike Collins told WTVD-TV his son wore the jersey to an Oct. 5 football game with a patriotic theme. Collins says Cindy Gordon asked the 18-year-old to remove the jersey or leave, saying it was “too political” for some attendees.

Collins family attorney Tony Buzzard said they’re pleased, but didn’t know if further action will be considered.

The district’s release didn’t mention Gordon by name. It’s unclear whether she’s still employed. Reports didn’t include comment from her.

