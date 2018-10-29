Listen Live Sports

Prison riot trial temporarily halted because of legal issues

October 29, 2018 2:24 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted the trial of four inmates charged with murder, kidnapping and other crimes after a riot at Delaware’s maximum-security prison that left a guard dead.

The trial was to have resumed Monday with testimony from a convicted murderer who defense attorneys say played a key role in the February 2017 uprising but was allowed to plead guilty to a single count of riot after agreeing to testify for the prosecution.

The judge huddled with attorneys behind closed doors for more than an hour Monday before dismissing jurors. The trial is to resume Tuesday.

The judge did not disclose the issues that caused the delay but said they “have not gone away,” and that cancelling Monday’s proceedings will give him and attorneys time to work through them.

