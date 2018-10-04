Prosecutors: Chicago cops gave ‘identical false information’

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say in court documents that three Chicago police officers accused of lying in reports about the threat Laquan McDonald posed before he was killed by Officer Jason Van Dyke gave “virtually identical false information” about the 2014 shooting.

A Cook County judge overseeing the officers’ conspiracy case unsealed key prosecution documents Thursday.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. The documents also point to several other officers who were at the scene or involved in the investigation and allegedly worked to protect Van Dyke.

Prosecutors allege the three officers said the black teenager had battered, assaulted and attacked the white officer.

Advertisement

The three officers are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 30.

A jury is deliberating in Van Dyke’s murder trial.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.