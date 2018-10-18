Listen Live Sports

Report: Truck tire lost air before New Mexico bus crash

October 18, 2018
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal report says “sudden air loss” in a semi-truck’s front left tire occurred just before it collided with a passenger bus in a deadly crash along Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

The National Transportation and Safety Board on Thursday released a preliminary report on the Aug. 30 crash east of Gallup.

The agency is still evaluating driver performance, training and other factors.

Authorities have said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered into the median and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Seven passengers and the driver of the Greyhound bus were killed, and 39 people were injured.

The report also notes that one woman went into premature labor and gave birth to twins. One of the infants later died.

The driver of the truck operated by Jag Transportation of Fresno, California, suffered minor injuries.

