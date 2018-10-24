Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Retrial begins of Texas man accused in chokehold killing

October 24, 2018 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The husband of a former sheriff’s deputy is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Terry Thompson is charged in the killing of 24-year-old John Hernandez, who died when Thompson put him in a chokehold after finding him urinating outside a Denny’s restaurant in Crosby in 2017. Thompson’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial. His retrial began Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Thompson was the aggressor in the confrontation, but his attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Thompson’s wife, Chauna, was fired from the Harris County sheriff’s department after Hernandez’s death. She is also charged with murder and is scheduled for trial in April 2019.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb