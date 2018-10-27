Listen Live Sports

Search for Idaho woman unsuccessful after dog reappears

October 27, 2018 4:33 pm
 
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A dog that unexpectedly showed up three weeks after disappearing with his 76-year-old owner in an Idaho forest has failed to lead searchers to her.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that a searcher on Friday took the border collie named Ace back to the area, but he didn’t lead the searcher to Connie Johnson.

Nicole Saylor, Johnson’s daughter, says Ace was skinny but in good shape when he emerged from the forest on Wednesday in an area where privately hired searchers were camped.

Saylor says Ace was examined, fed and then taken back out.

Johnson, a Nezperce resident, was working as a cook at a hunting camp accessible only by horseback in northern Idaho’s Fog Mountain area.

Hunters left the camp Oct. 2, and Johnson and Ace were gone when they returned three days later.

