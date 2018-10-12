Search resumes for remaining 2 swept away in Texas floods

JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — Crews searched along a West Texas river on Friday for two people still missing after crushing floodwaters swept through a recreational vehicle park. The bodies of two of their companions were found a day earlier.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers said that while “we never lose hope,” the search has turned from rescue to recovery.

Three men and a woman had been missing since the flooding early Monday . They were staying at an RV park in Junction, a small city alongside the South Llano River, when the entire site was washed away, including RVs and the park office.

Rains beginning Sunday night dropped about 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rain on the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin, causing the river to rise. Rescuers performed dramatic air and water rescues of dozens of other people.

Advertisement

Crews have been searching a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of the river. Powers said the bodies found Thursday were located about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.

Powers said relatives of those missing have been among the search crews and that the identities of the two found dead won’t be released until autopsies have been completed.

Searchers have been using a plane, helicopter, drone and crews in boats, and walking the riverbanks with rescue dogs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.