Severe weather disrupts power, flips vehicles in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have overturned cars in the Oklahoma City area, while several Texas and Kansas communities are bracing for more flooding amid heavy rains.

A line of strong thunderstorms rumbled across Oklahoma early Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue tornado, thunderstorm and flood warnings.

Strong winds flipped vehicles in the parking lot of a department store in Midwest City where a tornado warning was in effect. No injuries were reported. The Oklahoma City Zoo temporarily closed amid power outages and wind damage.

The search resumed for four people missing in West Texas amid flooding following heavy rains over the weekend. Several Kansas communities also hit by heavy weekend rains are closing roads and bracing for flooding as rain continues to fall.

Flood watches are in effect across much of the Midwest.

