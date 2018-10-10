Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: 2 inmates escape Tennessee jail, deputy injured

October 10, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail after the sheriff’s office said they assaulted a deputy.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a news release that the deputy was treated for minor injuries Wednesday and released from a hospital.

Rewards totaling up to $6,000 have been offered in the search for 43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Lynchburg and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter of Murfreesboro. Halfacre was being held on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Halfacre has a large tattoo of wings on the side of his neck. Baxter has a tattoo of what appears to be an interstate sign reading “Tennessee 615.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown