Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Man shot and wounded in fight with Florida deputy

October 30, 2018 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a man who punched him and tried to grab his gun.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon near a Palm Springs gas station.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the deputy was checking a shopping center with closed businesses when he saw a man come from behind the building. As the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to speak with him, the sheriff says, the man jumped the deputy and knocked him down. Bradshaw says the man began reaching for the deputy’s gun, so the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Two bail bondsmen at the gas station heard the shot and rushed to help.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officials didn’t release the names or descriptions of the deputy or suspect.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress