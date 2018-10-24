Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: More claims surface against teacher accused of rape

October 24, 2018 4:15 am
 
BENTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says more allegations have surfaced against an elementary school teacher accused of child rape and video voyeurism of children.

The Times of Shreveport reports Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington announced the additional allegations Tuesday night against Benton Elementary School physical education teacher Aubrey “Perry” Norcross.

Norcross was arrested last week and charged with child rape on the school’s campus and video voyeurism. The charges involve different children.

Whittington says the new allegations have been made by male and female accusers. Their ages and the time of the alleged abuses are unclear. Norcross has taught at the school since 2004.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. He’s being held at a maximum security facility and his bail is set at $900,000.

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com

