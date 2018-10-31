Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Texas man wanted to rape, kill, eat Florida girl

October 31, 2018 3:50 am
 
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a 21-year-old Texas man told an undercover deputy he wanted to “rape, kill, and cannibalize” a child.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told news outlets Tuesday that Alexander Nathan Barter posted an online ad about trying “necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life.” Ivey says an undercover deputy who also works for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement saw it and offered Barter a child.

He says deputies then drove to Joaquin, a town of less than 1,000 people near the Texas-Louisiana line, and met with Barter. Ivey says Barter was arrested on charges including criminal attempt of capital murder and confessed before thanking the agents for “stopping him because he couldn’t stop himself.”

It’s unclear if Barter has a lawyer.

