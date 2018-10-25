Listen Live Sports

Sister of Paul Allen to oversee late billionaire’s estate

SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, has been appointed to oversee the late billionaire’s estate and carry out the terms of his will.

The Microsoft co-founder died Oct. 15 in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The 65-year-old was not married and did not have children.

His family said Wednesday in a statement issued by a public relations firm that Jody Allen has been appointed executor and trustee of his estate according to his instructions.

Jody Allen, who with her brother co-founded their 30-year-old Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, said she’ll do all she can to ensure her brother’s visions is realized for generations.

Forbes recently estimated Allen’s net worth at $20.3 billion. His holdings include the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and his investment company Vulcan Inc.

