The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Somali woman says Dunkin’ Donuts worker called police on her

October 18, 2018 11:54 am
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine college student says a Dunkin’ Donuts worker refused her family service for speaking Somali and called the police.

Twenty-year-old Hamdia Ahmed tells The Portland Press Herald the incident happened Monday when she and her family visited a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Portland.

Ahmed says she and her family were waiting in the drive-thru and speaking Somali to each other when a worker told them to “stop yelling,” and said they must leave and she was calling police.

Ahmed says an officer arrived and issued her a no-trespass order for causing a “disturbance.”

She says the owner of the store apologized and rescinded the order. A corporate Dunkin’ Donuts representative also apologized.

While she appreciates the apology, Ahmed says she wants more training for workers.

