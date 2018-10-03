Listen Live Sports

Some eastern Florida beaches remain shut as red tide lingers

October 3, 2018 1:58 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rare outbreak of red tide along Florida’s Atlantic Coast is keeping beaches closed.

Palm Beach County officials said Wednesday that beaches will remain closed until Friday. At least six beaches have been closed since the weekend and had been expected to reopen Wednesday.

Red tide is caused by algae and is common on Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was hit hard over the summer by an outbreak that caused a massive die-off of fish and other sea life. It also caused breathing problems in some humans. There have been 57 Gulf Coast outbreaks since 1953.

Red tide is uncommon on the state’s Atlantic Coast, with only eight outbreaks since 1953. The last outbreak in Palm Beach County was 10 years ago.

