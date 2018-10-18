Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Son, daughter plead not guilty after death of their mother

October 18, 2018 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Louisiana woman found in deplorable conditions have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Advocate reports that Carl and Chira Lewis, ages 56 and 55, entered their pleas Thursday after a grand jury indicted them in the July death of Barbara Lewis-Brown.

The Baton Rouge woman was near death when she was found in her apartment suffering from severely infected bedsores and covered in her own waste, with maggots all over her body.

An autopsy later revealed she was malnourished and dehydrated before she died.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The woman’s granddaughters, Chasity Lewis and Carlnessa Butler, also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers