South Dakota board to hear first ‘compassionate parole’ case

October 15, 2018 7:04 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man sentenced in 1999 to nearly 60 years in prison for molesting boys while working as a counselor at a former state juvenile correctional center will be the first offender to have a hearing under a new “compassionate parole” system for seriously ill and elderly inmates.

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider the case of 72-year-old Darwin Heuer on Tuesday. Corrections officials couldn’t reveal details of his medical condition, except to say he had a serious illness from which he’s unlikely to recover and needs extensive medical care.

Officials say Heuer has been in a nursing home since the end of July under a different program. The new compassionate parole program comes as the state faces rising prison health care costs.

