Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Student helps raise $540K for synagogue shooting victims

October 29, 2018 6:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A graduate student in the nation’s capital set out to raise $500 for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Now he’s increased the goal to $1 million.

Shay Khatiri’s fundraiser had raised nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies student says the funds will go directly to the Tree of Life congregation, where a gunman killed 11 people on Saturday.

WJLA-TV reports that the 29-year-old Khatiri isn’t Jewish, but says he’s a political refugee from Iran who has received generosity from the Jewish community. He says the fundraiser took “only two minutes of my life,” so the credit for the act should go to those who have donated.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president