Subtropical Storm Oscar forms in Atlantic; no threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say this hurricane season’s 15th named storm is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean, but it’s no threat to land.

Subtropical Storm Oscar formed late Friday over open waters. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday afternoon that Oscar was centered about 925 miles (1,485 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west at 17 mph (28 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

Subtropical storms have less defined and cooler centers than tropical storms. They can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

Forecasters said Oscar was developing a warmer core, indicating it would transition soon to a tropical storm. Oscar could become a hurricane as its track curves toward the North Atlantic early next week.

