Suit blames Kansas foster agency in killing of girl by dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was fatally mauled by dogs at her father’s home is suing Kansas welfare workers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the lawsuit filed last month says the Kansas Department for Children and Families and foster care contractors put the girl back into the same unsafe Topeka home from which she had been removed. The suit says officials should have known that two vicious pit bulls with a history of attacks also lived there.

The girl — identified in the lawsuit as P.N.D. — was killed in September 2016 when she was “repeatedly attacked” by one or two of the dogs while her father was sleeping.

Spokeswomen for DCF and the contractor said Friday that they can’t comment because of the pending lawsuit.

