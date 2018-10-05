Listen Live Sports

SUV jumps Manhattan curb, hits and kills 84-year-old woman

October 5, 2018 10:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an SUV jumped a curb in Manhattan, striking and killing an 84-year-old woman before slamming into scaffolding.

Police say the woman was hit around 3:20 p.m. Friday by a Land Rover attempting to turn left onto 79th Street from Madison Avenue.

Officers say they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with head and body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Nahid Taghinia-Milani.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation.

