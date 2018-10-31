Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Tennessee inmate facing execution asks courts to intervene

October 31, 2018 5:39 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate convicted of killing two men during a drug deal decades ago has asked the courts to halt his scheduled execution Thursday.

Edmund Zagorski had requests for stays pending Wednesday afternoon before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 63-year-old inmate came within hours of execution three weeks ago before Tennessee’s governor stepped in. That gave the state Correction Department time to comply with Zagorski’s request that he be executed in the electric chair , rather than by a chemical injection.

Zagorski’s attorneys say the inmate thinks death in the electric chair will be quicker though he maintains both methods are unconstitutional.

Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for the slayings of two men during a drug deal.

