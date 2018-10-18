Listen Live Sports

Texas authorities find father of boy left on doorstep

October 18, 2018 11:34 am
 
SPRING, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they’ve found the father of a 2-year-old boy who was found alone on a doorstep.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the father Thursday morning after they shared footage from a doorbell video that showed a woman running to a home Wednesday night in Spring, dragging the boy by his arm, ringing the doorbell and knocking several times.

The toddler turns and stares after the woman as she runs then drives away. The resident of the home called 911. She said the 2-year-old boy was standing there alone when she opened the door.

The boy’s father told Houston TV station KTRK that he lives next door. It wasn’t immediately clear why the boy was left at the other home.

