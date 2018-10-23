Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas police seek man who shot driver who had kids with him

October 23, 2018 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas are searching for a driver who they say sideswiped a car and then shot and wounded the other driver who had pulled over to exchange insurance information.

Arlington police say the victim was driving Monday night with his wife and two young children when another car sideswiped his vehicle while driving on the shoulder of the road. When the victim pulled over, police say the suspect began kicking his door and banging on the window. Police say the victim rolled down his window and the suspect opened fire.

Police say the victim was grazed by the bullet and was treated and released from a hospital.

They say the suspect is a man in his mid-20s who was driving a light-colored or silver car.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore