Texas report: Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned during crash

October 15, 2018 11:56 am
 
LAMPASAS, Texas (AP) — A Texas Department of Transportation report says an Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned on a wet road before crashing in Central Texas.

The report says bus crossed into the wrong lane on Sept. 29 as it was making a left hand curve on U.S. 281 near Lampasas, 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Austin. The report says the driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

Officials say the bus rolled over and struck a fence .

The report also cites unsafe speed considering the conditions.

The bus was carrying a group from Cleveland Elementary School and was heading to Sea World in San Antonio for a field trip.

Lampasas Police Department Assistant Chief Jody Cummings says the students suffered bruises, scrapes and some broken bones. There were no fatalities.

