The Latest: 9 hurt when van crashes into tree near LA

October 3, 2018 11:06 pm
 
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a Southern California van crash that injured nine children (all times local):

8 p.m.

Authorities say nine children have non-life-threatening injuries after their van crashed into a tree while heading to a Southern California beach.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the van was taking the youngsters to Dana Point on an after-school trip Wednesday afternoon when the van had a mechanical problem, possibly a brake failure.

The van rolled down a steep, winding road from a cliff and smashed into a tree. It was hauling a small trailer and paddleboards to the beach south of Los Angeles.

Fire officials say five children ages 9 to 12 had trauma injuries and were taken to a hospital. Four other children were treated for lesser injuries and were picked up by their parents. The driver refused treatment.

Braun says all of the children had non-life-threatening injuries.

___

5:18 p.m.

Authorities say nine children have been hurt when their van crashed into a tree in a Southern California coastal city.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the van smashed into the tree Wednesday afternoon in Dana Point.

The injured children are between 9 and 12 years old. Five youngsters suffered traumatic injuries, and four had minor injuries.

The driver refused transport to a hospital.

The van appeared to be towing a trailer carrying surfboards.

There’s no immediate word where the van was headed or what caused the crash about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

