The Latest: Suspect tried to enter church before shooting

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting at a Kentucky grocery store (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Police say they are aware of reports that the man accused of fatally shooting two people at a grocery store in Kentucky made a racial comment to a bystander.

But Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said at a news conference Thursday that he “can’t speculate on motive at this time” and that authorities are “pursuing all avenues of the investigation.”

Advertisement

Rogers did say that surveillance video shows the suspect tried unsuccessfully to enter the First Baptist church in Jeffersontown before he went to the Kroger store Wednesday.

The church is headed by a black pastor and has a large African-American membership.

Rogers also said the suspect, 51-year-old Gregory Bush, apparently does have a history of mental illness as news outlets have reported.

He added that a SWAT team seized a cellphone and computers from the home in Jeffersontown where Bush was living with his parents.

Two people were fatally shot at the store Wednesday.

__

3:20 p.m.

A nephew of the woman killed in a shooting at a Kentucky grocery store described her as a “warm and giving” person with two sons and multiple grandchildren.

Keith Gunn was quoted by the Courier Journal of Louisville on Thursday as saying that Vicki Lee Jones was retired from her job as an office administrator at the Veterans Affairs hospital.

Gunn says it is hard to accept his aunt’s death “because she was one of the sweetest people you could know” with a “warm and giving” heart.

Jones was one of two people fatally shot at a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Gregory Bush. He has been charged with murder and other crimes and is being held on a $5 million bond.

___

3 p.m.

Court records show a Kentucky man who police say fatally shot two people at a grocery store punched and choked his elderly parents at their home several years ago.

The parents of 51-year-old Gregory Bush told police in January 2009 that Bush punched his 78-year-old father in the face and grabbed his 74-year-old mother by the neck “and picked her up off the ground.”

The report says Bush repeatedly unplugged the phone so they couldn’t call police and fled the home with a handgun. Police wrote in the report that Bush’s parents are “terrified of (his) unpredictable behavior.”

The citation says Bush’s father suffered a possible broken jaw in the attack.

___

12:40 p.m.

A man charged with killing two people at a Kentucky grocery store threatened his ex-wife and punched a deputy sheriff during a court hearing, according to court records.

An arrest record from May 2009 says 51-year-old Gregory Bush was in a family court hearing when he became “irate” and shouted obscenities and threats at his ex-wife. When deputies tried to subdue him, he fought off attempts to handcuff him and he punched a deputy twice. He was charged with several counts including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bush was marked as a “suicide risk” on the arrest sheet.

The arrest sheet says his ex-wife had an emergency protective order against Bush.

In a 2003 incident, Bush was charged with menacing for following a 15-year-old into a movie theater bathroom and putting his hands around her waist. Bush told the girl he “thought we were family” and the girl pushed him away, according to the arrest record.

___

12:05 p.m.

The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky has identified one of the victims in the Kroger grocery shooting as the father of one of his staff assistants.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday he’s “sick and heartbroken” that two people were shot to death, and says the tragedy “hit close to home.”

The local coroner’s office identified the victims as Maurice Stallard and Vicki Lee Jones.

Stallard is father of Kellie Watson, who serves in the mayor’s office as his chief racial equity officer.

Police said Stallard was shot in the back of the head inside the store and Jones was killed in the parking lot.

Gregory Alan Bush was booked early Thursday on two counts of murder and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment

___

10 a.m.

An arrest citation says a man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Kentucky grocery store shot the first victim in the back of the head.

The document says 51-year-old Gregory Bush walked to the back of the Louisville Kroger store, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot a man in the back of the head, and then kept shooting the man multiple times “as he was down on the floor.”

Police say Bush then re-holstered his gun as he exited the store, and once outside, he shot another victim, a woman, several times.

Police say Bush then encountered an armed civilian and the two fired at each other in the parking lot. Neither were injured. Bush is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.

___

6:50 a.m.

Kentucky authorities say a 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting at a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville that left two people dead.

Gregory Bush is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment. He was captured shortly after Wednesday’s shooting at a grocery store. Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers says both victims died at the store.

Bush was booked into Metro Corrections in Louisville on Thursday.

___

1:04 a.m.

Police in Kentucky aren’t yet saying whether they have determined a motive for the fatal shooting of two people at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers says one man and one woman died in Wednesday’s shooting.

Rogers has not identified the male suspect or what charges he may face.

Rogers says the man fired multiple rounds at the man inside the store, and shot the female victim multiple times out in the parking lot.

A citizen armed with a gun engaged the shooter in the parking lot, but the suspect was able to flee before police captured him on a nearby road.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.