The Latest: Hurricane delays Florida school shooting meeting

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the commission investigating the Florida high school massacre (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

The commission investigating the Florida high school massacre is postponing this week’s scheduled meeting because of Hurricane Michael.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission announced Monday that this week’s three-day hearing will be rescheduled to an undetermined date. Some members are law enforcement, education and state officials from the Florida Panhandle, where the storm is forecast to make landfall by Wednesday as a hurricane.

This week’s meeting had been highly anticipated, because the schedule promised testimony from Scot Peterson. He was the Florida sheriff’s deputy who didn’t rush into the building as a gunman was killing 17 high school students and staff members in February.

But because a criminal investigation of the law enforcement response has been launched, he could cite his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to testify.

Peterson was the school’s resource officer. Video shows him hurrying to the three-story freshman building, drawing his handgun but then remaining outside.

Peterson’s attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo III, did not respond to requests for comment.

