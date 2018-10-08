Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Suspect charged in Kansas City-area shootings

October 8, 2018 7:36 pm
 
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a man arrested after a series of shootings in the Kansas City area that left three dead (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A man is facing a total of 18 charges including murder after a series of shootings in the Kansas City area left three people dead and two wounded.

The charges filed Monday against 35-year-old Isaac Fisher include three counts of second-degree murder. Fisher is being held on $1 million bond.

Police say the shootings occurred Sunday within a little more than an hour of each other in three separate locations. The only victim identified Monday was 34-year-old Angenette Hollins. Jackson County court records show Fisher and Hollins were the parents of a son who died in infancy.

______

9:20a.m.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a series of shootings that left three people dead and two wounded in the Kansas City area.

Police say 35-year-old Issac Fisher was taken into custody Sunday night after a manhunt. No charges are listed for him in online court records.

Police say the victims were shot during little more than an hour in three locations. Police discovered 34-year-old Angenette Hollins dead around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in a Kansas City house. A little later, police in nearby Raytown found a man dead in a home. A child who is around the age of 4 and an adult also were wounded.

Police then found a man dead on the porch of a Kansas City home.

Police haven’t released the identities of any victims besides Hollins.

___

This story has been corrected to show some of the shootings took place in Raytown, not Raymore.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

