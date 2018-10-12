The Latest: UNC faculty oppose returning Confederate statue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina’s oldest public university responding to its history involving Confederate landmarks and slavery (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Faculty members at North Carolina’s flagship public university say a statue of a Confederate soldier torn down from its prominent spot on the Chapel Hill campus shouldn’t be put back.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the Faculty Council adopted a resolution Friday calling for the statue nicknamed “Silent Sam” and its remaining stone pedestal to be removed from campus grounds.

The faculty move came hours after the university’s 225th birthday celebration. Campus Chancellor Carol Folt used the occasion to make a public apology for the university’s connection to slavery and the oppression of African-Americans.

Folt and the school’s trustees have until Nov. 15 to present a plan to the statewide public university system’s governors for what to do with the statue.

___

1:30 p.m.

The chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has apologized for the school’s history of slavery, adding that her words “must lead to purposeful action.”

Chancellor Carol Folt issued the apology Friday during the celebration of UNC-Chapel Hill’s 225th anniversary. Slaves built and maintained the university.

The apology comes as Folt and other school officials must decide whether to restore the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam, which protesters toppled Aug. 20. The UNC Board of Governors has set a Nov. 15 deadline for a recommendation from Folt on the statue’s fate.

Earlier this month, the school said it will change the name a plaque at Kenan Memorial Stadium so it no longer honors a man who participated in white riots against blacks in Wilmington in 1898.

