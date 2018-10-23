Police say no sensitive items taken in Rep McCarthy break-in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Items taken in a burglary at a California district office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not contain sensitive information, police said Tuesday.

The break-in was revealed in a posting on the Republican congressman’s Instagram account that showed security photos of two male suspects.

“Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” the post said.

Officers responded to the burglary Sunday morning, a Bakersfield Police Department statement said.

“Once inside, the suspects removed several items, none of which contained information of a sensitive nature,” it said. “Among the items taken were electronics which were not connected to any federal networks, nor did they contain or store any personal or governmental information.”

Bakersfield police said the congressman and his staff were out of the office at the time of the break-in. Capitol Police were notified, the department added.

McCarthy is seeking re-election next month to a seat in what is considered solidly Republican turf.

Republicans hold a nearly 13-point registration edge over Democrats in the district. McCarthy was re-elected in 2016 by a 38-point margin.

Police released grainy images of the suspects that were taken from surveillance video.

Both were described as 20 to 30 years old.

One wore a black baseball hat with a teal-colored bill and the letters “CALI” on the front, a dark T-shirt, dark gym shorts with blue stripes on the side, white socks, black Under Armour shoes and a pink backpack.

The other suspect’s attire was less distinctive: a light-colored long sleeve T-shirt and dark pants.

