Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Thousands raised for kids of Chicago cop convicted of murder

October 15, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 500 people have contributed over $45,000 for the two daughters of the white Chicago police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

One of Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys, Tammy Wendt, launched the GoFundMe campaign shortly after a jury earlier this month found the officer guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm — one for each time Van Dyke shot the teen on Oct. 20, 2014.

Van Dyke is in jail awaiting sentencing.

Wendt says on the GoFundMe page that Van Dyke’s wife, Tiffany, is “left to raise their two children on her own” and that she hopes to raise $100,000 for things like clothing, shelter and school. The donations range from $5 to $1,000.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Jill Biden helps Navy welcome new submarine to fleet

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1