Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Trial date set for Alabama officer charged in fatal shooting

October 31, 2018 3:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for an Alabama police officer charged with murder in a shooting.

Al.com reported Tuesday that Huntsville police Officer William Darby’s trial was set for next week, but has been moved to April 2019.

The 25-year-old Darby was cleared of wrongdoing by the police department’s review board in the April shooting death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. He was later indicted on a charge of murder.

Police say Parker called authorities and said he was armed and suicidal. They say Darby arrived on scene and shot Parker when he wouldn’t drop his weapon.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Huntsville City Council voted earlier this year to pay for Darby’s defense. Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate has issued a gag order in the case. Attorney Robert Tuten represents Darby.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress